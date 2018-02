5 / 8

Sony Xperia XZ2 is the world’s first smartphone to be able to support 4K HDR videos. The rear camera is a 19MP Motion Eye camera. The camera lens supports ISO levels of 12,800 and Super slow-motion video at 960fps in Full HD resolution. The Xperia XZ2 Compact also sports the same camera specifications.

Also Read: "Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact launched at MWC 2018: Specifications, features"