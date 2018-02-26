1 / 8

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones have officially been unveiled at MWC 2018 in Barcelona.The successors to the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the new flagship phones are expected to compete with other premium smartphone offerings, including the Google Pixel series and the Apple iPhone X. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come with major improvements on the camera front as well as the processor. Though the dual camera setup is limited to the Galaxy S9+ variant, which also supports the ‘Bokeh’ feature.

