Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be powered by the Exynos 9810 octa-core processor in international markets, including India, while the US market will receive the Snapdragon 845 processor version. The Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options, while Galaxy S9+ features 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage. The colour variants for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ are Black, Blue, Titanium Gray and new Lilac Purple version.
