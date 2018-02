4 / 10

HMD Global has brought back the Nokia 8110 at MWC 2018. Popularly called the 'banana phone', this phone brings back the thrill of the 1990s, when it was first launched, with super-fast broadband capabilities as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot option. This is the company's bid to bring back nostalgic phones, like it did with the Nokia 3310 during the MWC 2017 edition. Nokia 8810 4G is priced at Eur 79 (or approx Rs 6285) and will be available in May.

