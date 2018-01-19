1 / 8

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is coming up this weekend on January 21 and when it comes to fitness, the Apple Watch can prove to be a solid companion. With Apple Watch 2 and Apple Watch 3, the focus on fitness has increased. Apple's watchOS also comes with many third-party apps to help users keep a track of various health and fitness parameters. The latest version of Apple's watchOS also brings improved Heart Rate App, a Workout App with a new interface. Users can keep track of high intensity interval training for auto sets and both Apple Watch 2 and Apple Watch 3 are swim-proof as well. Here is a look at some apps to consider for those who plan to run the Mumbai Marathon and those who are just planning to get back into shape.