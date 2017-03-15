Moto G5 Plus launched in India: Here’s all you need to know

Moto G5 Plus has been launched in India and the device is Flipkart exclsuive. The smartphone comes in two variants based on storage - 3GB RAM+16GB ROM and 4GB RAM+32GB ROM - priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. Moto G5 Plus will go on sale on March 15 at 11:59 PM. Flipkart has unveiled its BuyBack Guarantee scheme, which provides users with a guarantee that Flipkart will buy the Moto G5 Plus at an ‘assured price’ when users decide to make their next smartphone purchase on Flipkart.



Read our review of Moto G5 Plus here.

Additionally, Flipkart is giving Rs 1,500 off on exchange and an extra 10 per cent discount on SBI cards. Plus users can get Moto Pulse 2 at Rs 599.



Moto G5 Plus is the first smartphone in company's G series to feature a metal unibody design. It was launched along side Moto G5 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. The phone comes with Google Assistant out of the box.



Moto G5 Plus sports a 5.5-inch FHD display with 1280x1920 pixel resolution.



Moto G5 Plus runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Motorola’s software integrations over the top, including Moto Display and Moto Actions.



Moto G5 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and the phone comes with microSD card support (up to 128GB).



Moto G5 Plus features a 12MP rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), 1.4µm pixels, an aperture of f/1.7 and a dual-LED flash. The front camera is 5MP with wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture and display flash.



Moto G5 Plus is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. Sensors on the device include Fingerprint sensor, NFC, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient Light sensor and Proximity sensor.



Moto G5 Plus supports Bluetooth version 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 & 5 GHz), GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, MicroUSB and 3.5mm headset jack. It measures 150.2 x 74.0 x 7.7 - 9.7 mm and weighs 155 grams.



