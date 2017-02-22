Microsoft’s Future Decoded: Top quotes from CEO Satya Nadella’s speech

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella delivered the keynote address on day two of Future Decoded, touted as India’s largest digital transformation event.Nadella spoke about Microsoft’s enterprise initiatives in India with a focus on cloud-computing for enterprises and government organisations. “The cloud infrastructure we have brought to India has helped in the digital transformation in India,” Nadella said, pointing out that this transformation is not just limited to the private sector in India, but is now extending to the government as well.



“It has a deep sense of meaning for us, these are not just words that we say,” said Nadella during his keynote address where he was joined by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The Microsoft CEO also announced a new Skype Lite app for the Indian market; it will be available only on Android for now. Microsoft is investing heavily in the country – it already has three data centres in India.

According to Microsoft, the Aadhar integration will enable Skype users to verify the identity of unknown callers in situations where identification verification is required.

But the overall focus of Nadella’s keynote was Microsoft’s cloud services and how it is being used across the public and private sector in India. “One of the fundamental changes that cloud has brought about is around productivity, collaboration tools, which are now available to all the SMEs as well. You can truly use what the largest of enterprises in the world are using, anywhere in the world,” said Nadella.

The Microsoft CEO gave the example of startups and SMEs in India which are relying on the company’s Azure Cloud. “I had a chance to meet an entrepreneur who is reshaping healthcare. This entrepreneur is using data to reshape diagnostic capabilities. The fact that diabetes can be monitored in a more effective manner can reshape healthcare,” he pointed out.

Nadella also spoke about Kaizala, a messaging app from the company, which is designed around mobile-only productivity and is being used by governments in India. The Andhra Pradesh government is already relying on the app to connect various departments with the CM’s office.

