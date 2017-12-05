Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro sale on Dec 6: Price in India, features, and more
Best of Express
- Ayodhya dispute: SC adjourns hearing to Feb 8, Kapil Sibal wants it to be delayed till 2019 Lok Sabha polls
- ElectionsCharacter and morals of Gujarat not in-sync with Congress: PM Modi
- Rahul Gandhi only valid candidate in fray, all set to be next Congress president
- SportsSri Lanka 31/3 at stumps on Day 4, need 379 to win
- Cyclone Ockhi Live: At least 39 killed in TN, Kerala while 167 still missing, says MHA
- EntertainmentShashi Kapoor wrapped in tricolour for last rites, gets three-gun salute
- EntertainmentShashi Kapoor: Handsome star, modern lover, he sought to be different
- EntertainmentVijay Deverakonda thanks Karnataka for Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Shetty
- SportsSri Lanka 31/3 at stumps on Day 4, need 379 to win
- SportsShami pukes at Feroz Shah Kotla
- SportsRoot's half ton sets up exciting fifth day in Adelaide
- TechnologyGoogle for India: Android Oreo Go Edition, payments in Tez app and everything else that was announced
- TechnologyGoogle Pixel 2 price slashed on Flipkart: Here’s how to get the phone at Rs 39,999
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus official images revealed ahead of Dec 7 launch
- LifestyleAlia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif keep it effortless and chic in monochrome