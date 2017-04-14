Micromax Bharat 2 in pictures: The new budget sensation?

While most of us now own smartphones and are always connected, a sizable percentage of the Indian population still don’t have access to a modern day device. Which is why Micromax has launched the Bharat 2. Today we’ve got the Bharat 2 in-hand to see it up close and personal. We'll be taking a deeper look at the device in the coming days. In the meantime, enjoy our gallery.

For a phone that costs less than Rs.4,000, we’re highly impressed with the standard of build quality here. While the phone is entirely made out of plastic, the Bharat 2 feels great in the hand. The phone comes with a textured plastic back which is removable in nature. As a result you can remove the battery, a plus point in our opinion.

The Bharat 2 has got a 4-inch display with a resolution of 480x800 pixels. Upon first look at the display though we weren’t too impressed. Resolution is slightly limited, but the image quality is fairly acceptable. Then again, this is a phone for first-time smartphone users.

You can’t expect the Bharat 2 to run the most demanding games such as Real Racing 3 or Asphalt 8 for that matter. But the phone promises to get the job done, and that’s what matter at the end of the day.

We haven't spent much time with the Bharat 2 yet so it's hard to say how it will perform in the real world. However, upon the web browser and a few pre-loaded apps, which comes pre-installed on the device, the device didn’t show signs of stuttering and lagging. Again, let’s not forget that the Bharat 2 comes with a Spreadtrum SC9832 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 512MB RAM and 4GB expandable storage (up to 32GB via a microSD card slot).

On its rear, the Bharat 2 has a 2MP rear camera with flash, and there is a VGA front-facing camera. The lack of powerful image optics on a device at this price shouldn't upset the crowd.

The Bharat 2 runs Google's Android 6.0 Marshmallow mobile operating system. While the user interface hasn’t been tweaked much, the phone does come with a slew of apps from Google pre-loaded on the device itself.

The removable, 1300mAh battery should keep the phone active throughout your entire day, but again this is something we'll have to test for our full review.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Bharat 2 is support for 4G LTE. This means you will be able to access the web at super-fast data speeds.