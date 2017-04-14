Micromax Bharat 2 in pictures: The new budget sensation?
-
While most of us now own smartphones and are always connected, a sizable percentage of the Indian population still don’t have access to a modern day device. Which is why Micromax has launched the Bharat 2. Today we’ve got the Bharat 2 in-hand to see it up close and personal. We'll be taking a deeper look at the device in the coming days. In the meantime, enjoy our gallery.
-
For a phone that costs less than Rs.4,000, we’re highly impressed with the standard of build quality here. While the phone is entirely made out of plastic, the Bharat 2 feels great in the hand. The phone comes with a textured plastic back which is removable in nature. As a result you can remove the battery, a plus point in our opinion.
-
The Bharat 2 has got a 4-inch display with a resolution of 480x800 pixels. Upon first look at the display though we weren’t too impressed. Resolution is slightly limited, but the image quality is fairly acceptable. Then again, this is a phone for first-time smartphone users.
-
You can’t expect the Bharat 2 to run the most demanding games such as Real Racing 3 or Asphalt 8 for that matter. But the phone promises to get the job done, and that’s what matter at the end of the day.
-
We haven't spent much time with the Bharat 2 yet so it's hard to say how it will perform in the real world. However, upon the web browser and a few pre-loaded apps, which comes pre-installed on the device, the device didn’t show signs of stuttering and lagging. Again, let’s not forget that the Bharat 2 comes with a Spreadtrum SC9832 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 512MB RAM and 4GB expandable storage (up to 32GB via a microSD card slot).
-
On its rear, the Bharat 2 has a 2MP rear camera with flash, and there is a VGA front-facing camera. The lack of powerful image optics on a device at this price shouldn't upset the crowd.
-
The Bharat 2 runs Google's Android 6.0 Marshmallow mobile operating system. While the user interface hasn’t been tweaked much, the phone does come with a slew of apps from Google pre-loaded on the device itself.
-
The removable, 1300mAh battery should keep the phone active throughout your entire day, but again this is something we'll have to test for our full review.
-
Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Bharat 2 is support for 4G LTE. This means you will be able to access the web at super-fast data speeds.
-
Sure, the Bharat 2 has its downsides, but it’s hard to ignore the phone that costs Rs. 3,499. Coming with 4G, a quad-core processor, 4GB storage, microSD support and a 1300mAh battery, we’ve to say we’re impressed.