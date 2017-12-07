1 / 8

Honor View 10 smartphone has been launched at an event in London. The Huawei’s sub-brand also unveiled the Honor 7X alongside View 10.Honor View 10, also called the V10 in China, is an affordable upgrade to the Mate 10 Pro smartphone. The View 10 is company's first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered phone, thanks to the Kirin 970 SoC along with a new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) co-processor.