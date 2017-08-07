Flipkart’s The Big Freedom Sale: Top offers on iPhone 6, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and more
Flipkart’s ‘The Big Freedom Sale’ will start on August 9 and go on till August 11. Flipkart will be offering discounts across a range of products, including smartphones. Here's a look at the top deals and offers in the smartphone category.
Flipkart will have a 72 hours sale for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone. All three variants will be up for sale, and Flipkart will offer discounts on exchange for older phones with the Redmi Note 4.
Apple iPhone 6 will get a special price on Flipkart as part of the sale. Flipkart has not revealed the price for the 32GB variant yet.
Lenovo K6 Power will be offered at Rs 8,999, down from the original price of Rs 9,999.
Google Pixel XL will be available for Rs 48,999 for the 32GB storage version during the sale.
The Moto M will be available at Rs 12,999 in the sale. This is down from the original price of Rs 15,999.
Moto G5 Plus will be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 compared to the original price of Rs 16,999.