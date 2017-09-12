First look of Steve Jobs Theater at the new Apple Park campus

As Apple is holding its annual product keynote in Cupertino, it is expected to launch its tent-anniversary iPhone called the iPhone X Edition in Steve Jobs Theatre, in the new Apple Park CXampus. It is the first time that an event is being organised in the newely opened Steve Jobs Theater. The event today will not only launch iPhone series but Apple Watch 3 and Apple TV set-top box as well. (Source: Photo by Nandagopal Rajan )

The iPhone X will mark the tenth anniversary special of the device, that was first revealed in January 2007 by the late Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs. This could also be the most expensive iPhone till date, and the price tag might just cross $1000, though we’ll have to wait and see if that does turn out to be true. (Source: Photo by Nandagopal Rajan )

The new steve Jobs theatre is an all glass structure with minimalist design forward. Apple Park has 17 megawatts of rooftop solar, and it is said to require no heating or air conditioning for nine months of the year. Interestingly, there’s an Apple Store in the new campus which has been opened just for a day today. (Source: Photo by Nandagopal Rajan )

Steve Jobs Theater is a 1,000-seat auditorium situated at one of the highest points in the Apple Park. It is a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder, has a metallic-carbon roof, and measures 165 feet in diameter. (Source: Photo by Nandagopal Rajan )