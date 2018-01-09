1 / 10

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich delivered a keynote address at CES 2018. Krzanich took the address as an opportunity to show how Intel visualises data as the future. The address was Intel's platform to showcase its latest advancements in the fields of virtual reality, quantum computing, data storage. He also addressed the issue around Meltdown and Spectre vulnerability in his 90 minute keynote address. According to the Intel CEO, the company was working to issue a fix to all processors by end of January 2018. (Image Source: Reuters)