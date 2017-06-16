BSNL, Reliance Jio, Idea and more: A look at the top data, voice calling offers

Data war in India has become intense thanks to the entry of newcomer Reliance Jio. Telecos like BSNL, Vodafone, Idea, and Airtel have unveiled new plans, which do not just offer data at affordable tariffs, but are being bundled with unlimited voice calling and messages as well. BSNL has come up with its STV-444 plan, while Vodafone has announced its special pack. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has unveiled a new offer that gives 20 per cent extra data on purchase of select Lyf-branded phones. Let us take a look at the top data offers by some of the major telecos.

BSNL's Chaukka-444 plan gives prepaid users unlimited data at 4GB per day at a recharge of Rs 444. Validity is 90 days.

Reliance Jio is offering 20 per cent more 4G data to those users who buy select Lyf-branded smartphones. Plus Jio's ‘Additional Data Vouchers’ give additional 4G data voucher worth 6 GB with every Rs 309 recharge done. A user who gets a recharge of Rs 509 shall be entitled to one additional 12 GB data voucher. A maximum of six recharges can be done on these additonal data charges.

Idea is offering 70GB of 3G data at Rs 396 for 70 days. The FUP ( Fair Usage Policy) is 1GB per day. Additionally, users will get 300 minutes of free local and STD calls network per day on Idea' network, and 1,200 minutes per week. On other networks, users get 3000 minutes of local and STD calling. After exhaustion of free minutes, users will be charged at 30 paise per minute for calls.

Vodafone’s Ramzan special offer gives users 25GB data along with unlimited calling at Rs 786 to its customers in select circles. The FUP is 1GB per day.