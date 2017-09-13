Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K announced at September event

The launch event of Apple's newest was held at the Apple Park's Steve Jobs Theater. The state-of-the-art facility was supposedly the last design ever by Jobs, and the company started the event by dedicating this launch to Jobs, and tracing down the history of Apple products from the very first iPhone in 2007.

The first device to be launched was the Apple Watch 3. Apple Watch Series 3 is swimproof, and it runs on watchOS 4. People can use Maps for directions, which automatically turns on location when away from iPhone. It also works with third-party apps like WeChat.

Apple then announced the launch of the Apple TV 4K. Apple TV 4K user interface is different, says Apple, thanks to HDR and 4K. It is powered by A10X fusion chip seen in the Apple iPad Pro. It is said to provide 2X faster CPU performance and 4X graphics compared to previous-generation Apple TV.

The Apple TV 4K runs on the latest TVOS, and provides many more entertainment options, including the game, Sky.

The iPhones first launched were the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. Both smartphones feature revamped designs, water and dust resistance, a True Tone display, upgraded cameras, A11 Bionic chipset, wireless charging and other major changes, and will be available in 64GB and 256GB options.

The iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch display, whereas the iPhone 8 Plus screen size is 5.5-inches. Both phones will see augmented reality features thanks to the ARKit. The iPhone 8 Plus offers special camera features from its dual-rear camera sensors, like OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The iPhone 8 starts at a price of $699, whereas the iPhone 8 Plus will start at $799. (Source: Reuters)

Here are the three new iPhones. This image shows the iPhone X at the centre, flanked by the iPhone 8 Plus in the left and the iPhone 8 in the right. (Source: Reuters)

The special edition iPhone has been named Apple iPhone X(ten). It has a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display, without the Home button. Apple iPhone X has FaceID, and a True Depth Camera sensor will help in facial recognition. (Source: Reuters)

The bezel-less design and the wireless charging provided by the iPhone X makes it the most feature-packed phone. Also, the focus on augmented reality is being pushed by this phone, expected to rule the top-end segment in the smartphone market.

Apple iPhone X (Ten) has the same 12MP + 12MP rear camera as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and Dual OIS. Apple has added a better Quad LED two tone flash to its camera. (Image Source: Reuters)

Each of the iPhones were tested across environments. This was not only to prove their water and dust resistance, for which they have received IP68 rating, but also to voice commands through Siri, which have been enhanced across Apple devices.