Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s grand wedding functions drew the fancy of social media two weeks back when they tied the knot. With the star-studded parties coming to an end, the newlywed went straight to actress Sagarika’s hometown Kolhapur to seek blessings at the popular Mahalaxmi temple. While cricketer Zaheer wore a sober white kurta and pajama, Sagarika chose a red saree as crowd gathered to watch the couple praying at the Mahalaxmi temple. (Source: Filmyguftagoo Instagram)