Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, who got married on November 23, have flown to the picturesque Maldives for their honeymoon. On Thursday, the couple uploaded latest pictures from their trip and from the looks of it, it appears to be a very relaxed and peaceful vacation. While Zaheer was seen enjoying the view, Sagarika could not get enough of her husband, positing pictures of Zaheer at the poolside. After a registered marriage, the couple hosted star-studded parties for their friends and family at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. (Source: Instagram)