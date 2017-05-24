Latest News
  • Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge engagement: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Yuvraj Singh attend; see inside pics

Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge engagement: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Yuvraj Singh attend; see inside pics

Updated on May 24, 2017 1:15 pm
  • Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Sagarika engagement, cricket, sports news

    After making it official on social media a few days back, Zaheer Khan got engaged to actress Sagarika Ghatge on Tuesday. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

  • Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Sagarika engagement, cricket, sports news

    Sachin Tendulkar attended the engagement with his wife Anjali. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

  • Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Sagarika engagement, cricket, sports news

    India cricket captain Virat Kohli came to the engagement with girlfriend Anushka Sharma. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

  • Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Sagarika engagement, cricket, sports news

    Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh also attended Zaheer's engagement ceremony. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

  • Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Sagarika engagement, cricket, sports news

    Yuvraj Singh was all smiles at his colleague Zaheer Khan's engagement to Sagarika Ghatge. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

  • Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Sagarika engagement, cricket, sports news

    Mohammad Kaif uploaded pictures of the engagement on his social media account with the star couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. (Source: Twitter)

  • Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Sagarika engagement, cricket, sports news

    Mohammad Kaif was seen dining with Sachin Tendulkar during the engagement ceremony of Zaheer and Sagarika. (Source: Twitter)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express