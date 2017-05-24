Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge engagement: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Yuvraj Singh attend; see inside pics
After making it official on social media a few days back, Zaheer Khan got engaged to actress Sagarika Ghatge on Tuesday. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Sachin Tendulkar attended the engagement with his wife Anjali. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
India cricket captain Virat Kohli came to the engagement with girlfriend Anushka Sharma. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh also attended Zaheer's engagement ceremony. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Yuvraj Singh was all smiles at his colleague Zaheer Khan's engagement to Sagarika Ghatge. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Mohammad Kaif uploaded pictures of the engagement on his social media account with the star couple Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. (Source: Twitter)
Mohammad Kaif was seen dining with Sachin Tendulkar during the engagement ceremony of Zaheer and Sagarika. (Source: Twitter)