It has been a busy week for cricketers Zaheer Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan. While Zaheer and Bhuvneshwar became married men this week, Dhawan was busy at his sister's wedding in Delhi. Zaheer got married to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge in Mumbai on Thursday and later hosted a cocktail party in a hotel. Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding was a low-key affair as not many were invited for the function. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also tied the knot with Nupur Nagar on Thursday. Bhuvneshwar reportedly will host a reception for his friends and Indian cricket team in New Delhi on November 30. Shikhar Dhawan and wife Aesha look stunning as they attend the batsman's sister's mehendi ceremony.