Zaheer Khan is now married to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge. The two had a registered marriage on Thursday and the first photo was shared by Anjana Sharma, the Head of Business and Brand marketing for Zaheer Khan’s Prosport Fitness Studio. The former India cricketer and Ghagte were engaged in May and the wedding reception will be held on November at Taj Mahal Palace and Tower in Mumbai. Reports say that there will be a cocktail party at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.