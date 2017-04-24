Latest News
Zaheer Khan gets engaged to actress Sagarika Ghatge, here are unseen pics

 

Updated on April 24, 2017 10:44 pm
    Speaking to Mid-Day, she finally gave a hint about her relationship. The actor said, “Let’s just say I am in a very happy space right now. I have never spoken about my personal relationships. In fact, I have never spoken about anything to the press. Personal space is not for discussion.” (Source: Twitter)

    Sagarika Ghatge was also present during Delhi Daredevils’ match.

    After Zaheer announced the news of his engagement, even Sagarika took to social media, where she posted a photo of her with Zak which says " Partners for life !!!"

    Zaheer Khan had attended Yuvraj Singh-Hazeel Keech's wedding along with Sagarika Ghatge.

    Zaheer khan along with Sagarika, Ashish Nehra and friends.

