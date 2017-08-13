Latest News
  • Yuvraj Singh dropped from Virat Kohli-led India squad for Sri Lanka ODIs, T20I

Yuvraj Singh dropped from Virat Kohli-led India squad for Sri Lanka ODIs, T20I

Updated on August 13, 2017 9:19 pm
  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian side against Sri Lanka in the ODIs, T20I. (Source: PTI)

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    Shikhar Dhawan has been selected as one of the openers for India. (Source: File)

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    The right-handed batsman Rohit Sharma has been selected as India's Vice Captain against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    KL Rahul returns to the squad as India play Sri Lanka in five ODIs and a T20. (Source: Reuters)

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    Manish Pandey makes a return to the squad after recovering from injury and scoring runs for the A team in South Africa. (Source: AP)

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    Middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane retains his place in Virat Kohli led squad. (Source: AP)

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    Kedar Jadhav, middle-order batsman, has also found a place in the squad announced on Sunday for ODIs, T20I.

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    Former India captain MS Dhoni will be the wicketkeeper for India. (Source: AP)

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    Hardik Pandya is the seam bowling all-rounder. (Source: AP)

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    The selectors have gone for Axar Patel along with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the young bowlers. (Source: AP)

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have been selected instead of experienced players like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. (Source: BCCI)

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal did well for India A in the triangular series in South Africa. (Source: Reuters)

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    Jasprit Bumrah, who played in the Champions Trophy but was rested for the series against West Indies, is back in the squad. (Source: AP)

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    The seam bowling duties will be shared between Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur. (Source: AP)

  • india vs sri lanka, ind vs sl, india, sri lanka, virat kohli, india tour of sri lanka 2017, shikhar dhawan, ajinkya rahane, indian express

    Mumbai fast-bowler Shardul Thakur has also been given a chance to prove himself.

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express