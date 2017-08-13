Yuvraj Singh dropped from Virat Kohli-led India squad for Sri Lanka ODIs, T20I
Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian side against Sri Lanka in the ODIs, T20I. (Source: PTI)
Shikhar Dhawan has been selected as one of the openers for India. (Source: File)
The right-handed batsman Rohit Sharma has been selected as India's Vice Captain against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)
KL Rahul returns to the squad as India play Sri Lanka in five ODIs and a T20. (Source: Reuters)
Manish Pandey makes a return to the squad after recovering from injury and scoring runs for the A team in South Africa. (Source: AP)
Middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane retains his place in Virat Kohli led squad. (Source: AP)
Kedar Jadhav, middle-order batsman, has also found a place in the squad announced on Sunday for ODIs, T20I.
Former India captain MS Dhoni will be the wicketkeeper for India. (Source: AP)
Hardik Pandya is the seam bowling all-rounder. (Source: AP)
The selectors have gone for Axar Patel along with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the young bowlers. (Source: AP)
Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have been selected instead of experienced players like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. (Source: BCCI)
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal did well for India A in the triangular series in South Africa. (Source: Reuters)
Jasprit Bumrah, who played in the Champions Trophy but was rested for the series against West Indies, is back in the squad. (Source: AP)
The seam bowling duties will be shared between Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur. (Source: AP)
Mumbai fast-bowler Shardul Thakur has also been given a chance to prove himself.