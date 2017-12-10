1 / 8

WWE is the arguably biggest, most recognisable wrestling entertainment brand in the world and so are the the wrestlers parrticipating in it. It is quite rare to see them outside the ring, devoid of the persona they carry forward in it. But that is what fans got a glimpse of before the WWE Live event in New Delhi. The wrestlers had a media interaction session in the hotel a day after they landed from Abu Dhabi. Seen here is Jinder Mahal whose fight with Triple H was the headline event. (Source: Express Photo by Karan Prashant Saxena)