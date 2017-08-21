WWE SummerSlam: Brock Lesnar, Jinder Mahal retain titles

In an absolute brutality on offer, Brock Lesnar successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship title at WWE SummerSlam in a fatal four way match against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe. There was plenty riding on the match - the title and Lesnar's career in the WWE. A defeat and he had promised to exit the WWE in anger over the mistreatment. Luckily for him, his manager Paul Heyman, and legion of fans, that wasn't to be the case in the end in New York. But it wasn't a comfortable win - not by any shadow of imagination. (Source: WWE)

Braun Strowman completely destroyed Brock Lesnar by putting The Beast through one ring announcer's table after another. It all came crashing down when he sent Lesnar through the commentator's table to bring down everything and leave the champion in a heap. (Source: WWE)

Clearly destroyed by the brutal hammering, Lesnar was tended to by the medical staff and taken off on the stretcher. (Source: WWE)

But Lesnar came back to compete with none of the three other men able to pick up the win. Even though he was in utter pain, Lesnar still managed to outdo his opponents to defend the title. (Source: WWE)

Over on the other side, the Smackdown Live champion Jinder Mahal too was able to defend his title belt against Shinsuke Nakamura. The 'Modern Day Maharaja' in the process continued his reign at the top and place on the throne. (Source: WWE)

With Shane McMahon as special guest referee, the contest between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens was always going to get an added layer of controversy and that proved to be the case. Despite Shane-O-Mac making it clear that he won't take any physical attack on him easily, the two SuperStars came close to doing that but it was Kevin Owens who paid dearly for it. With that, AJ Styles defended his United States Championship title. (Source: WWE)

Sasha Banks came into the Brooklyn Center in New York with a fashion statement of sorts but after stepping into the ring, her intention was clear - take away the title from Alexa Bliss. (Source: WWE)

Once inside the ring, Sasha Banks got into the act and attacked champion Alexa Bliss with full intensity. In the end, she was able to make the champion tap out to become the new WWE Raw Women's Champion. (Source: WWE)

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins became the new tag team champions after beating Cesaro and Sheamus. The newly reunited team who went from being brothers, to rivals, and now partners again, won the title at WWE SummerSlam. (Source: WWE)

Baron Corbin had had a difficult week coming into WWE SummerSlam and it only got worse on Sunday night. John Cena rode on the fight provided by Corbin to come out victorious. (Source: WWE)