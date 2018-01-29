3 / 20

The King of Strong style Shinsuke Nakamura has won the 30-man Royal Rumble match. He eliminated Raw’s Roman Reigns to win the 30-man Royal Rumble. Nakamura, who lasted over 45 minutes in the Rumble match, made his debut at the Rumble this year. He has announced that he will take on the Phenomenal One AJ Styles at Wrestlemania for the WWE Title. (Source: WWE)