WWE’s Hall of Fame 2018 induction ceremony witnessed yet another entertaining evening where superstars former superstars took their rightful spots in WWE’s hallowed hall. Former superstars including the likes of Goldberg, Mark Henry, Jeff Jarret, Ivory, Dudley Boyz were among those who were inducted. The Dudleyz provided an epic moment when they put a producer though a table during the event. (Source: WWE)