World Championships: Gold medal winners from final day

Kenya celebrated a dazzling one-two with new champion Elijah Manangoi leading home his friend Timothy Cheruiyot as Manangoi 1,500 metres gold medal at the World Championships on Sunday. Manangoi, the fastest man in the world this year, sped past his young training partner on the home straight of the last individual track event to take the title in 3 minutes 33.61 seconds, just ahead of Cheruiyot (3:33.99). (Source: Reuters)

Trinidad and Tobago denied United States a seventh successive world 4×400 metres relay title when Lalonde Gordon overhauled Fred Kerley on the final straight to win a breathtaking final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday. Trinidad’s time of 2:58.12 was the fastest this year. (Source: Reuters)

Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim secured the global high jump title his talent has promised for so long when he completed a faultless series in the World Championships on Sunday, culminating in a winning leap of 2.35 metres.The Qatari, whose 2.43m best is the second-highest in history after Cuban Javier Sotomayor’s 2.45 set 24 years ago, has won silver and bronze at the last two Olympics and silver in the 2013 World Championships. But he was a class apart on Sunday, having qualified without a fail he went through the final never looking remotely close to dislodging the bar. (Source: Reuters)

United States reclaimed their women’s 4x400m relay world title as Jamaica suffered more injury heartbreak in the World Championships final on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Caster Semenya claimed another global title when she won the world 800 metres gold while seemingly barely taking a breath on Sunday, biding her time before surging clear to record one minute 55.16 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year. (Source: Reuters)

Kenyan Hellen Obiri produced an astonishing last lap to leave defending champion Almaz Ayana in her wake as she won the women’s 5,000 metres at the World Athletics Championships and claimed her first major title on Sunday. Ethiopia’s Ayana, who led Obiri for more than half the race, was denied a double after winning the 10,000 metres with a devastating run earlier at the championships. Obiri did not run the 10,000 metres last week and her decision to concentrate on the shorter distance paid off. (Source: Reuters)