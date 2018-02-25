1 / 12

Lights danced and artists glided as they made for a visual spectacle at the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Games 2018. Amid light projections, young skiers and skaters dashed onto the stage while President Moon Jae-in of South Korea and Thomas Bach of the I.O.C. arrived and shook hands with Ivanka Trump. It was then followed by a blend of tranditional and rock music. The athletes then swarmed in with the national flag carried by one of the Olympic heroes. (Source: Reuters)