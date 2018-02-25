Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony: Dancing lights, artists make for visual spectacle
Published on February 25, 2018 5:57 pm
Lights danced and artists glided as they made for a visual spectacle at the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Games 2018. Amid light projections, young skiers and skaters dashed onto the stage while President Moon Jae-in of South Korea and Thomas Bach of the I.O.C. arrived and shook hands with Ivanka Trump. It was then followed by a blend of tranditional and rock music. The athletes then swarmed in with the national flag carried by one of the Olympic heroes. (Source: Reuters)
Artists perform during the closing ceremony. (Source: Reuters)
Eighty traditional Korean instruments, geomungos, a kind of zither, were then mixed together to form music. (Source: Reuters)
Flag bearers attend the closing ceremony. (Source: Reuters)
All participating countries elected one of their heroes to hold their flag except one - Russia. (Source: Reuters)
Athletes from Canada during the closing ceremony. (Source: Reuters)
A view of the closing ceremony from outside. (Source: Reuters)
The Mexican delegation during the closing ceremony. (Source: Reuters)
President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump attends the closing ceremony. (Source: Reuters)
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. (Source: AP)
Performers during the closing ceremony. (Source: Reuters)
The Pyeongchang Olympic stadium looks beautiful during the closing ceremony. (Source: Reuters)