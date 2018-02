1 / 7

It was a good day for Canada and Germany in Pyeongchang. The much-heralded Jamaican women's bobsleigh team made their Winter Olympic debut on Tuesday on a night of colour and emotion and coming 30 years after the country's first appearance at the Games in Calgary. The US made its way to the men's Ice hockey. Here, we see Cassie Sharpe of Canada as she jumps during the women's halfpipe final. Sharpe went on to win gold. (Source: AP)