Norway won gold in men's ski jumping team event. The Norwegians, who scored 1,098.5 points in total, were dominant throughout en route to their second ski jumping gold of the Games. Germany finished 22.8 points behind to take silver and Poland claimed the bronze. The Norwegians took a slender lead into the final round, two points ahead of the Germans and five clear of the Poles. The three leaders illustrated the gulf in class to the rest, leap-frogging ahead of each other in a tense final that provided a superb showcase for the sport. (Source: Reuters)