Yuzuru Hanyu made Olympic figure skating history with a strong - and expected - performance in the men's free skate. Meanwhile, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic stunned everyone, including herself, by winning the gold in the women's super-G. On a busy Saturday at the Pyeongchang Olympics, Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin won the women's slopestyle skiing event, Norway was victorious in the women's cross-country relay, and Slovakia's Anastasiya Kuzmina won the women's 12.5-kilometer mass start biathlon. In short-track speedskating, South Korea's Choi Min-jeong got the victory in the women's 1,500 meters, while Canada's Samuel Girard won the men's 1,000 meters. (AP) (Image Source: Reuters)