1 / 9

On the seventh day of Winter Olympics 2018, Jagdish Singh finished a dismal 103rd in the men's 15-km free cross-country skiing race at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, bringing down curtains on country's familiar disastrous show in the quadrennial Games. The 26-year-old Jagdish, who was making his Olympic debut, clocked 43.03 minutes while crossing the finish line at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre to end his race at 103rd out of 119 competitors. (Source: AP)