1 / 8

Fans were in the limelight as much as the athletes on Day 6 of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Perhaps the most prominent highlight, apart from the medal, were the North Korean cheerleaders belting their lines away for South Korea men's ice hockey team as they made their Olympic debut against Czech Republic. South Korea did end up losing the match but it was only after an impressive performance. Apart from them, there were fans of all countries making their own marks such as the Norwegians dressed as Vikings pictured here. The Norwegians won six medals on Day 6, including three Golds. (Source: Reuters)