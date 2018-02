8 / 10

Canadian short track speed skater Kim Boutin's dream of winning an Olympic medal has quickly turned into a nightmare with her social media accounts inundated with abuse and threats from angry South Korean fans after she won bronze on Tuesday. The disqualification of local Choi Min-jeong, who had finished second, triggered a wave of verbal attacks targeting the Canadian, seen as benefiting from what Koreans thought was an unfair decision of interfering. (Source: Reuters)