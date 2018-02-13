1 / 7

17-year-old Chloe Kim was the early highlight of the day. After throwing down her first runin the snowboarding halfpipe final, Kim tweetedm "“Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry.” Shortly after that, she won Gold. She is the youngest to win an Olympic snowboarding medal since it was added to the Games in 1998. Kim's parents are from South Korea, which meant that she had considerable home support at the Phoenix Snow Park. (Source: Reuters)