Wimbledon 2017: Winners of Women’s title in ten previous editions

In the last ten editions, Serena Williams has dominated the Tennis' most prestigious competition winning it five times during this time. While Serena has five titles in the past ten years, her sister Venus Williams too has lifted the trophy on couple of occasions. (Source: Reuters)

In 2007 final, Venus Williams met Marion Bartoli and defeated her convicningly 6-4, 6-1 to bag the title. (Source: Reuters)

In 2008, Venus repeated the feat but the victory came against her sister Serena Williams who she defeated 7–5, 6–4 to bag the title twice consecutively. (Source: AP)

The 2009 edition once again saw the two sisters battling it out in the title clash. But this time it was Serena who emerged a better player as she defeated Venus 7–6(7–3), 6–2. (Source: Reuters)

Serena Williams defended her title with authority in 2010 after she defeated Vera Zvonareva 6–3, 6–2 in the finals. (Source: Reuters)

The final of the 2011 Wimbledon final saw Petra Kvitova and Maria Sharapova in the final. Kvitova beat Sharapova 6–3, 6–4 to win the title. (Source: Reuters)

Serena Williams in 2012 bagged yet another Wimbledon title after defeating Agnieszka Radwańska 6–1, 5–7, 6–2. (Source: AP)

In 2013, it was Marion Bartoli who defeated Sabine Lisicki 6–1, 6–4 to win Wimbledon title in that edition. (Source: AP)

Petra Kvitova repeated 2011 feat but this time it was Eugenie Bouchard who was at the losing end. Kvitova won 6-3, 6-0. (Source: AP)

Serena Williams stood on the winning podium in 2015 after defeating Garbine Muguruza 6–4, 6–4 in the final. (Source: AP)