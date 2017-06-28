Wimbledon 2017: Winners of Men’s title in ten previous editions

Wimbledon 2017 is all set to commence from July 3. While Andy Murray is the defending champion, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have bagged the title thrice in the last 10 editions. Moreover, the Swiss has appeared in Wimbledon's final on six of last ten occasions. (Source: Reuters)

In 2007, Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-2 to win the title in that year. (Source: AP)

In 2008, the tables turned for Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard faced the same opponent in the final match to whom he lost in 2007 but this time Nadal didn't allow Federer to take an upper-hand on him as he defeated Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7. (Source: AP)

Roger Federer repeated the 2007 feat to bag another Wimbledon title in 2009 and this time the Swiss defeated Andy Roddick 5-7, 7-6(6), 7-6(5), 3-6, 16-14 in the final. (Source: AP)

The 2010 edition of Wimbledon saw Rafael Nadal and Tomas Berdych battling out in the final. Nadal didn't give away the opportunity to win another Wimbledon title. He thumped Berdych in straight sets to win the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-4. (Source: Reuters)

Rafael Nadal made another final appearance in Wimbledon 2011 and this time it was Novak Djokovic against him. The Serb won the title after beating Nadal 4-6, 1-6, 6-1, 3-6. (Source: Reuters)

In 2012, Roger Federer grabbed another Wimbledon triumph after beating Andy Murray 4–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–4. (Source: Reuters)

Andy Murray then registered a berth in the final of 2013 edition and this time he faced Novak Djokovic. The Englishman bagged a convincing 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win over Djokovic. (Source: Reuters)

In 2014, it was now Novak Djokovic's turn to seal a title win after defeating Roger Federer 6–7(7–9), 6–4, 7–6(7–4), 5–7, 6–4. (Source: Reuters)

Novak Djokovic repeated the 2014 feat in 2015 after defeating the same opponent 7–6(7–1), 6–7(10–12), 6–4, 6–3. (Source: Reuters)