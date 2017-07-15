Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza’s path to Wimbledon glory

Garbine Muguruza stormed to her first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam trophy to match her French Open crown from 2016. She blew away in-form Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 to win the title in just 67 minutes. She has thus become the second female Spaniard to win the Wimbledon title after her coach Conchita Martinez did so in 1994. (Source: Reuters)

Muguruza started her charge towards the Wimbledon glory with a straightforward 6-2, 6-4 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova from Russia. The Spaniard took a minute over an hour for the win. (Source: Reuters)

Muguruza faced a trickier opposition in Yanina Wickmayer in the second round but she got the job done without much trouble to beat the Belgian 6-2, 6-4. (Source: Reuters)

Muguruza remained on course for the latter stages of the tournament when she beat Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-2, 6-2 in the third round in a match spanning 70 minutes. (Source: Reuters)

Her first big challenge arrived in now former World No 1 Angelique Kerber who was also going for her first Wimbledon title having lost to Serena Williams last year in the final. In a fantastic encounter played on Court 2, Muguruza emerged victorious 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes. (Source: Reuters)

In the quarterfinals, Muguruza absolutely bulldozed past Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova. The two-time Grand Slam winner barely had a look in before Muguruza had thundered her way into the semi-finals with a 6-3, 6-4 win. (Source: Reuters)