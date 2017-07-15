Latest News

Wimbledon 2017: Garbine Muguruza’s path to Wimbledon glory

Published on July 15, 2017 9:06 pm
    Garbine Muguruza stormed to her first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam trophy to match her French Open crown from 2016. She blew away in-form Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 to win the title in just 67 minutes. She has thus become the second female Spaniard to win the Wimbledon title after her coach Conchita Martinez did so in 1994. (Source: Reuters)

    Muguruza started her charge towards the Wimbledon glory with a straightforward 6-2, 6-4 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova from Russia. The Spaniard took a minute over an hour for the win. (Source: Reuters)

    Muguruza faced a trickier opposition in Yanina Wickmayer in the second round but she got the job done without much trouble to beat the Belgian 6-2, 6-4. (Source: Reuters)

    Muguruza remained on course for the latter stages of the tournament when she beat Sorana Cirstea of Romania 6-2, 6-2 in the third round in a match spanning 70 minutes. (Source: Reuters)

    Her first big challenge arrived in now former World No 1 Angelique Kerber who was also going for her first Wimbledon title having lost to Serena Williams last year in the final. In a fantastic encounter played on Court 2, Muguruza emerged victorious 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 20 minutes. (Source: Reuters)

    In the quarterfinals, Muguruza absolutely bulldozed past Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova. The two-time Grand Slam winner barely had a look in before Muguruza had thundered her way into the semi-finals with a 6-3, 6-4 win. (Source: Reuters)

    The path to the final was complete when she continued her superb quarterfinal form into the semi-final. Playing Magdalena Rybarikova -who was in her first Grand Slam final - Muguruza never let go of the gas pedal to win 6-1, 6-1 in just 65 minutes. (Source: Reuters)

