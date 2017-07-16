Wimbledon 2017: Celebrities crowd up to watch Roger Federer’s record win

Wimbledon is always the place where one can find celebrities in the Royal Box to get a bite of the Tennis action. And when a superstar like Roger Federer is vying to break records, the Royal box will be shining with celebrities from multiple walks. First of all, here are members of the British Royal family, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. (Source: AP)

British Prime Minister Theresa May was also present to watch the action. She was accompanied by her husband Philip at Centre Court. (Source: AP)

(from left) Chelsea players Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and Thibaut Cortouis arrive at All England Club for Men's Singles final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic. (Source: Wimbledon Facebook)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte would know a thing or two about winning championships. He led Chelsea to Premier League title in his very first season with the club and was also present at the All England Club with his players. (Source: Twitter)

Arsenal and France great Thierry Henry was also present to watch the match. (Source: Twitter)

Academy award winning actor Eddie Redmayne (left) was also present alongwith British actor Hugh Grant. Redmayne did show off his skills with the ball and racquet recently when he played a charity match at Queen's. (Source: Twitter)

Also present was Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper. (Source: Twitter)