Who is this girl who has posted so many pictures with India opener KL Rahul?

India opener KL Rahul is getting a lot of attention on the social media. Not for his runs and tons, but for pictures with a girl.

In a lot of posts, the young opener, who has been very consistent for India across formats, can be seen with Elixir Naha. When we checked her Instagram account, it revealed she is a anchor, producer and digital host.

Both seem to know each other since a long time as the posts date back to last year - when India toured the West Indies.

The two also don't shy away from exploring various available filters. Here's a sort of monochrome brush which makes it a stunning frame.

In elite company! KL Rahul and Elixir Naha with Varun Aaron and his better half.

The experiment is not restricted to just Instagram. Here's a upload where Elixir Naha made most of Snapchat's tongue filter. "Best tried with a friend," is what precedes the use of filter on the social media app.