India's third Test against Sri Lanka starts on December 2. It follows the second Test that ended on November 28. India wrapped up that match within four days which means they had a day extra in their hands. They made quality use of that time, as was evident from their social media posts. Captain Virat Kohli was especially busy. He was seen with girlfriend and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma at former pacer Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception. He then attended the first annual Delhi and Districts Cricket Administration Conclave where he was felicitated for getting to 50 international hundreds. (Source: Instagram)