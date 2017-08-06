Relive Indian cricket team’s eight consecutive Test series wins in pictures

India took an unassailable lead in the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday after the Virat Kohli-led side defeated the hosts by an innings and 53 runs in the second encounter. This is India's 8th consecutive Test win under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Earlier, they won the first match at Galle by 304 runs. (Source: AP)

India won their first Test series under Virat Kohli back in 2015 when they defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in an away series. Though they lost the first match of the series but came back with authority to win the remaining two. (Source: PTI)

Next they played South Africa in a four-match series at home. India won the first match by 108 runs while the second ended in a draw. In the third encounter, Kohli's troops won convicningly by 124 runs and later thumped the visitors by 337 runs in the fourth and last match to win the series 3-0. (S0urce: AP)

India resumed their Test schedule in July 2016 against West Indies where they travelled to the Carribean islands for a four-match series. Virat Kohli's side continued their dominance in the longest format in West Indies as well as they won the series 2-0. They clinched victory in the first game by an innings and 92 runs, ended second in a draw, won the third by 237 runs and then drew the final match. (Source: AP)

India met Kiwis at home in a three-match series and thumped them 3-0. (Source: AP)

India remained undefeated against England as they won the five-match series 4-0 against them. (Source: PTI)

After beating England, India played Bangladesh in one-off Test in Hyderabad and won the match by 208 runs. (Source: AP)