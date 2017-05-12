Virat Kohli test drives the new Audi Q7 at Buddha International circuit; see pics

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is fond of a number of things outside the cricketing field and one of them is his love for cars and the flamboyant batsman also owns a number of them. He was spotted spending time with his cars at the Buddha international circuit. (Photo: APH IMAGES)

Kohli added Audi Q7 to his collection that was presented to him on Thursday by Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India. (Photo: APH IMAGES)

The Indian skipper also hailed the brand and praised the ‘complete package’ he is offered when he drives this particular make. (Photo: APH IMAGES)

Though, he has a number of cars but majorly owns the makes from Audi. (Photo: APH IMAGES)

From Q7 to R8, the stylish Indian captain drives a number of them. Last year, the Indian captain also launched Audi R8 V10 Plus which had its price starting from Rs 2,64,76,393 (On-road New Delhi). (Photo: APH IMAGES)

Kohli has always hailed Audi cars. He once said, "Audi has always been my preferred car. I have always been a fan of Audis. I had an A4, I had an R8 before, I have a Q7 as well. Especially this one (Previous generation Audi R8), when I had it, the old one, the comfort it gave me inside the seat was something that was remarkable." (Photo: APH IMAGES)