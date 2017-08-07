Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan meet the Great Khali after winning second Test against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli on Sunday met the Great Khali after leading his side to victory in the second Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter)

Kohli posted the picture on Twitter saying, "It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!" (Source: Twitter)

Shikhar Dhawan said, "Enjoyed meeting The Great Khali lastnite... Saari bodies nikal gayi sabki." (Source: Instagram)