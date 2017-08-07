Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan meet the Great Khali after winning second Test against Sri Lanka
Virat Kohli on Sunday met the Great Khali after leading his side to victory in the second Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter)
Kohli posted the picture on Twitter saying, "It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!" (Source: Twitter)
Shikhar Dhawan said, "Enjoyed meeting The Great Khali lastnite... Saari bodies nikal gayi sabki." (Source: Instagram)
Umesh Yadav said, "When Strength meets Size 😊 Met the big man with an even bigger heart. Glad to have met you Great Khali." (Source: Instagram)