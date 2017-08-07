Latest News
  • Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan meet the Great Khali after winning second Test against Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan meet the Great Khali after winning second Test against Sri Lanka

Published on August 7, 2017 1:13 pm
  • Virat Kohli, the great khali, khali, kohli, umesh yadav, shikhar dhawan, dhawan, cricket, wwe, sprots, indian express

    Virat Kohli on Sunday met the Great Khali after leading his side to victory in the second Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: Twitter)

  • Virat Kohli, the great khali, khali, kohli, umesh yadav, shikhar dhawan, dhawan, cricket, wwe, sprots, indian express

    Kohli posted the picture on Twitter saying, "It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!" (Source: Twitter)

  • Virat Kohli, the great khali, khali, kohli, umesh yadav, shikhar dhawan, dhawan, cricket, wwe, sprots, indian express

    Shikhar Dhawan said, "Enjoyed meeting The Great Khali lastnite... Saari bodies nikal gayi sabki." (Source: Instagram)

  • Virat Kohli, the great khali, khali, kohli, umesh yadav, shikhar dhawan, dhawan, cricket, wwe, sprots, indian express

    Umesh Yadav said, "When Strength meets Size 😊 Met the big man with an even bigger heart. Glad to have met you Great Khali." (Source: Instagram)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express