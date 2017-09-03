Virat Kohli scores 30th ODI century, a look at his top 10 hundreds

Virat Kohli scored his 30th ODI ton in Colombo in the fifth and the final one-day match against Sri Lanka. The Indian skipper, who came into bat after the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane, got to the three figures in 107 balls. With this, the 28-year old equals former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's tally for second most ODI hundreds. However, Kohli has done the same in 171 less matches. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar leads the charts with 49 tons. His unbeaten 110 is also his second consecutive ton after his 131 off 96 balls in the fourth ODI.

Virat Kohli's blistering 131 off 96 against Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI in Colombo guided India to a 168-run win and take 4-0 lead in the series. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, India lost Shikhar Dhawan early. There after, Kohli and Rohit Sharma scored centuries each as the duo forged a 219-run partnership. Before Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni took India's total to 375/5. Kohli's 96-ball knock had 17 fours and two maximums.