Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma steal the show as India book ICC Champions Trophy final berth

India put on a display of composed and confident batting as they cruised into the final of the Champions Trophy with a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Thursday, setting up a clash with old rivals Pakistan on Sunday. A masterful unbeaten 123 from Rohit Sharma at Edgbaston steered the defending champions to victory with nearly 10 overs to spare after they were set a target of 265 by Bangladesh, playing in their first semi-final of a major tournament.

Rohit Sharma continued his fine run with the bat as he scored his 11th ODI hundred in India’s semifinal match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday. Rohit, who is at the verge of scoring 300 plus runs in the tournament, brought up his hundred in style as he hit a six off Mustafizur Rahman’s bowling in the 33rd over. He scored an unbeaten knock of 123 from 129 balls.

Virat Kohli is now the only third captain, after Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, to lead India to final of the ICC tournament as limited overs captain. During India’s win over Bangladesh in the second semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the 28-year old Kohli became the fastest and the second youngest batsman to reach to 8000 ODI runs. Kohli reached the milestone in his 175th innings, after his unbeaten knock of 96 in the semi-final clash against Bangladesh at Edgbaston.

During his innings of 46 runs against Bangladesh in the semi-final of ICC Champions trophy 2017, India opener Shikhar Dhawan became the highest run-getter for India in the tournament’s history. The left-handed opener overtook former India captain Sourav Ganguly. He also become the first player to score more than 300 runs in two different editions of the tournament.

Bangladesh bowlers didn't have much to boost about as Indian batsmen completely outplayed them in the semi-final match. Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and RRohit Sharma didn't let the Bangladesh bowlers to exert pressure on them as they were high on momentum and played with sheer confidence.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck in the very first over to dismiss Soumya Sarkar. He claimed two early wickets.

Tamim Iqbal was one lone solider from Bangladesh's batting that gave Indian bowlers a tough fight. His 80 ball 75 kept Bangladesh in the hunt before he was bowled by Kedar Jadhav.

Indian bowlers dominated the game from the starting as they didn't let Bangladesh batsmen open up and continued to strike at regular intervals. Jasprit Bumrah and Kedar jadhav struck two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja claimed one of Shakib Al Hasan.

Despite Mushfiqur Rahim's knock of 61, Bangladesh could not manage to post a big enough target.