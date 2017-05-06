Skipper’s Struggle: Horror IPL season for Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League has not been what Virat Kohli and his men would have had thought about. 2016 edition finalists have not managed to turn their fortunes after having a shaky start in the season. Even after having players like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson and Tymal Mills, RCB's disappointing season continued as they suffered their ninth defeat of the season. With just two wins from 11 games, this season proves to be one of the biggest nightmares for RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore started their IPL 10 campaign against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the absence of Virat Kohli. Skipper Kohli was ruled out after he suffered a shoulder injury during the third match between India and Australia in Ranchi. RCB played under Shane Watson's captaincy and lost five matches in their first seven games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore slated one record under its belt as they were bundled out for the lowest-ever IPL total of 49. With disciplined bowling Kolkata Knight Riders also won this match by 82 runs.

With opener KL Rahul ruled out from the entire season, things were never in RCB's court. Before the start of the season, pacer Mitchell Starc withdrew from the tournament. All-rounder Shane Watson, who led the team in Virat Kohli's absence has not been among the runs or managed to take wickets. Because of that he was kept out of the side for most of the matches.

From 8 matches, Virat Kohli has just managed to score 245 runs at an average of 30.62. Inspite of coming back from a injury, he has scored three fifty plus scores.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who gave a tough challenge to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous edition, have mearly managed to show some fight in this season as they relinquish at the bottom of the table.

Known for his aggression and emotional attitude, Virat Kohli's dejected attitude towards the players has been quite visible.