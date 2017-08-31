Virat Kohli becomes leading ODI run-scorer in 2017: See complete list

Virat Kohli became the highest ODI run scorer in 2017 with his 96-ball 131 in the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday. Kohli's hundred makes him just one century short to equalling Ricky Ponting's tally of ODI hundreds (30). The Indian skipper is now the leading run-getting in ODIs in 2017 as he surpassed South Africa's Faf du Plessis. While Kohli tops the list with 907 runs, du Plessis is ranked second with 814 runs and Joe Root finds himself at third with 785 runs from 14 matches.

South Africa's Faf du Plessis, who was leading the top run scorer list, is now placed second. In 16 matches, the right-handed batsman has scored 814 runs. (Source: AP)

Joe Root, who was named England's Test captain after Alastair Cook stepped down from the position, has been in tremendous form in the limited overs. With 785 runs, Root is England's leading run scorer this year.

While Joe Root has been in tremendous form for England, limited over captain Eoin Morgan has played second fiddle to him. In 15 matches, Morgan has scored 752 runs, which include three centuries and same number of fifties. (Source: Reuters)

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in tremendous form ever since making a comeback into the national team. The left-handed batsman was the leading run scorer in Champions Trophy. With two hundreds and four half-centuries, Dhawan is ranked fifth in the leading run-scorer list. So far he has scored 701 runs in 16 innings. (Source: PTI)

While Sri Lanka cricket has been on fall, left-handed batsman Niroshan Dickwella has been consistent for his side. He is the only Sri Lankan batsman who features in top 10 run scorer list in ODIs in 2017. With two centuries and four fifties, Dickwella has scored 692 runs. (Source: AP)