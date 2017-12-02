1 / 7

Riding on centuries by Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay, India reached 371/4 at stumps on Day 1 of the third and the final Test against Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. The Indian skipper continued his runfest with his 20th Test hundred and fifth hundred in 2017. Vijay, on the other hand, went on to score his second consecutive Test century and his 11th overall in Test cricket. The duo forged a 283-run partnership before, Vijay was stumped by Niroshan Dickwella off Lakshan Sandakan.(Source: PTI)