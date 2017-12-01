1 / 9

Virat Kohli is in New Delhi and has attended quite a few functions while being in his hometown. At one such award show, Kohli met Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The Indian cricket team captain will lead the side in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka in New Delhi from December 2 but two days before that, he was at a awards function and also presented an award to recently crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who hails from Haryana. (APH Images)