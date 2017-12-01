Virat Kohli with Miss World Manushi Chhillar and you cannot miss these photos, see pics
Best of Express
- UP civic election results 2017: BJP ahead, CM Adityanath gives credit to PM Narendra Modi's vision
- Cyclone Ockhi LIVE updates: Five dead in Kanyakumari, 22 fishermen missing
- CitiesNewborn, declared dead by Delhi hospital, found alive when taken for last rites
- Committed to fight against forces of discrimination and racism: Barack Obama in Delhi
- Judges bribery case: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking SIT probe
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11 November review: Of Hina Khan's claptrap and changing friendships inside the house
- EntertainmentKatrina, Salman are too hot to handle in this magazine photoshoot, see pics
- EntertainmentFirangi movie review: This Kapil Sharma starrer is mildly engaging
- EntertainmentAvengers Infinity War to release in India a week before US
- Sports'Pujara should remain in top bracket of central contracts'
- SportsHerath is a big loss, says Chandimal
- SportsKohli's reply to Miss World's question gets praise
- TechnologyMicromax Bharat 5 with 5,000mAh battery launched at Rs 5,555
- TechnologyApple iPhones in 2018 to have better battery life with new chips: Report
- TechnologyDefence Ministry to Indian armed forces: Uninstall these 42 Chinese apps immediately
- Lifestyle'Let's spread the word, not the disease': Smita Thackeray's open letter for World AIDS Day