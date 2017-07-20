Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team lands in Sri Lanka for three Tests, five ODIs and one T20I

Indian cricket team is all set to begin their overseas season with the three-match Test, five ODIs and one-off T20I series against Sri Lanka. The Virat Kohli-led side will be playing their first Test at Galle from July 26. Ravi Shastri and Bharath Arun join the Indian team as head coach and bowling coach respectively.

Virat Kohli's tenure as the Indian captain has been successful so far. Under his captaincy, team India has won Test series against South Africa, West Indies, England, Australia and New Zealand. (Source: AP)

Ishant Sharma, one of the most successful and experienced bowler in the Indian squad, will once again be crucial with the ball for the visitors. (Source: AP)

Former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri joins the Indian cricket team as head coach. Earlier, Shastri has served as the team director of team India from 2014 to 2016.

Virat Kohli is currently fifth in the Test rankings and will look to continue with his good run with the bat. (Source: PTI)

Ravichandran Ashwin is placed third in the Test bowlers rankings and again will be key in sub-continent conditions. (Source: PTI)